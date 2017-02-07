Building Southern Downs into the future

Southern Downs Regional Councillors have highlighted their priorities as they prepare for the 2017/18 budget.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said securing state and federal government funding had helped the council deliver record capital works to the region.

She said planning was essential to ensure the council could continue to meet its top infrastructure priorities, identified last July.

"We are at the point of establishing business case for our top priority, the Allora sewer,” Cr Dobie said.

"We also got $3.97million toward the Emu Swamp Dam feasability studies and we are looking the tenders.

"The budget at this stage also indicates a large capital works program for the coming financial year.

"We have been assigned $2.93million under the Works for Queensland program and council officers have done research and will work on a shortlist to ensure projects meet the criteria.

"The projects must generate employment and be delivered before November 30, and if we can't meet the criteria, we won't get the funding.

"We are also working toward developing our asset management strategy to align all our future planning too, to ensure these investments are viable for our communities in the long term.”

As the council looks to its future, so too are councillors lobbying to be included in more statewide planning.

Cr Dobie said the Southern Downs had often been neglected in planning schemes due to the way different state departments defined regional boundaries.

"We are advocating to be included in the South East Queensland Plan as currently we're not considered to be a part of south-east Queensland,” she said.

"We have a lot of similarities with Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Toowoomba City council areas, whereas we've less in common with the Western Downs and Goondiwindi.

"As we are looking to market our region to attract more businesses, residents and tourists from further east, it's important our goals have more in common with those eastern councils.

"The submission for the South East Queensland Plan is due in the first week of March.

"We also barely get a mention in the Darling Downs Region Plan, which was written in 2013 and we will be lobbying to have it rewritten.”

Despite having clear goals in sight, Cr Dobie said more hard work was needed to reach them.

"We are working to ensure the equity of service delivery across the region,” she said.

"We are aiming to deliver a budget with a minimum rate rise while paying down our debt and continuing to deliver services and infrastructure.”