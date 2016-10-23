Bullock team delight the crowd at heavy horse day

The bullock team steps out at the Yangan Heavy Horse Day.

THE debut of a bullock team at the Yangan Heavy Horse Day was a great success according to organiser Mick Bradford.

Mr Bradford has been organising the heavy horse day for the past 16 years and money raised today will go to RACQ LifeFlight.

The bullock team was brought to Yangan by Phil Thomson from Natural Arch in the Gold Coast area.

"I have never had anything to do with bullocks other than to sell a few but want them here again next year for the heavy horse day,” Mr Bradford said.

As usual, the heavy horses of Mr Bradford's did a variety of farm jobs, including pulling a scarifier through a ploughed paddock.

Mr Bradford, 82, said while the weather looked touchy on Saturday, it was perfect today.

"The rain on Saturday made the preparations a lot harder,” he said.

"All my neighbours are really helpful and we had 80 volunteers in total. It was a bit slow early but the crowd built up well.”

The Killarney Lions Club organised the food stall with support from a number of Warwick Lions Club members.