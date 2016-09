Bob and Judy Lester, Marg Adcock and Ian Stewart are four of many regulars at charity days at the Warwick Golf Club.

GOLF: The BUSHkids golf day scheduled today in Warwick has been postponed to October 9.

With rain falling in the early morning and more forecast, organisers made the decision to put the event off for three weeks.

Nominations will again be taken for the October event at the Warwick Golf Club by calling 46613664.