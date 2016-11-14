Business buzzes for Warwick couple

FAMILY FUN: Warwick couple Daniel Wearne and Kate Tilbrook, with son William, selling honey from their beekeeping business DP's Bees at the Yangan Markets.

AS THE heat and humidity have returned to the Southern Downs, so too have the bees.

It's welcome news for Warwick beekeepers Daniel Wearne and Kate Tilbrook who together run DP's Bees.

The couple was out selling their honey at the inaugural Yangan Markets at the weekend.

"We've been running the business for about 12 months now,” Mr Wearne said.

"I grew up at Swan Creek and kept bees during high school and Greg Hughes from Killarney and David Stevens from Wheatvale taught me how to take care of the bees,” he said.

"That was about 13 years ago and I've been working as a brickie but wanted to get back into it again.”

Ms Tilbrook said she

wanted a hive for her vegie garden.

"We have to chase the honey flow so we move our bees depending on the season,” she said.

"We've just brought them back to Warwick for the summer after having them up at the Sunshine Coast for spring.

"During the winter Daniel drives the nine hours out west where it's much warmer.”

The business has grown from one hive a year ago to almost 100 hives, with consistent sales at local markets.

The couple said they were nearly sold out of the macadamia blossom honey from the Sunshine Coast hives.

"In the next few weeks we'll have a honey from native flora from around the Downs,” Ms Tilbrook said. "Where we live is good for bees at this time of year.”

The business boasts 100% pure honey, with no added antibiotics, all extracted by hand.

Mr Wearne said they hoped to further expand the business in the coming seasons.

"We've been doing pretty well at the moment,” he said.

"There are a few beekeepers around Warwick who do sell their honey but the demand is still there.

"Some days we may not do so well but other times we go really well.

"We're hoping to slowly grow the business up to

about 600 hives between

the two of us.

"It'll be a slow process but slow and steady wins the race.”

For more information on DP's Bees, go to warwickhoney.com.au or phone 0447405391 or check out DP's Bees on Facebook.