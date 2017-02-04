Businesses duped by fake $50 notes

FAKE FIFTIES: Keep an eye out for fakes.

WARWICK McDonald's, Choice Variety and IGA are just a handful of businesses that have been duped by customers using counterfeit $50 notes.

Two $50 notes were exchanged for $20 notes at Choice, while others were only noticed during end-of-day till counts.

Now, Warwick police are warning businesses to be vigilant to ensure the illegal notes don't continue curculating.

Earlier this year, Goondiwindi police dealt with a similar issue, with Sergeant Graeme Frost saying a number of businesses in the area had been duped.

"The fake notes weren't discovered until the businesses had deposited their takings to the bank,” he said. "These notes are extremely well done and very difficult to spot and were only noticed by the banks.”

Tips to spot counterfeit notes:

Is it plastic: You can scrunch the banknote in your hand and a genuine banknote should spring back

Look for the Coat of Arms: If you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Australian Coat of Arms

Look for the star: Diamond-shaped patterns are printed inside a circle on both sides of the banknote. If you hold the banknote up to the light, the patterns should line up perfectly to form a seven-pointed star.

Check the clear window: It should be part of the banknote, not an addition.