Rose City: Who's staying and who's going

An artist's impression of the Rose City Shoppingworld redevelopment.

DESPITE extensive renovations a number of Rose City Shoppingworld's current lease holders will remain in the store.

FunPlus manager Gil Lee said his store would be moving to a new location as part of the extension.

"It will be twice the size of this store," he said.

"And we will hopefully move at the end of February."

The Daily News contacted every store for comment as to whether they would remain in Warwick, and a number were unable to respond.

Their absence from this list is not an indicator of their plans.

Who's locked in

Telstra

The Reject Shop

Discount Drug Store

Criterion Cellars

Jeanswest

Big W

Woolworths

Hair Together & Beauty

RACQ

Up in the air

IN RECENT months, Classio Restaurant, Payless Shoes, Carey's Deli and RM Williams have all closed doors and vacated Rose City Shoppingworld.

As renovations ramp up, no other stores have added themselves to the list, however employees and spokespeople of John Duggan Amcal Chemist, Strandbags, Flight Centre and Rose City Jewellers have said they were unsure where their future in the centre was headed.

A Flight Centre spokeswoman said their business was in the same boat, explaining they were "exploring their options" and could not provide a concrete answer.

A McConaghy Group spokesman said the business was optimistic about the centre despite the already vacated tenants.

"Rose City will provide ... a range of exciting new tenants based on customer demand," he said.