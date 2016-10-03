Businessman puts his stamp on Warwick

TOO EZY: Jeff Clark is diversifying in a declining industry.

ON A cold and wet public holiday, one of the most popular places in town was Jeff Clark's Video Ezy store in Palmerin st.

Mr Clark said it had been non-stop.

"It gets a bit crazy in here on rainy days, and especially if it's a holiday,” he said.

"It's the place to be on day like this.”

With the video industry in a state of decline due to the advent of streaming sites and movie downloading, Mr Clark said he and his wife had taken steps to diversify their business.

"We've moved into movie prints and collectables, in order to generate another source of income,” he said.

"We have an online store for our prints, the set-of five canvas prints, that have become very popular.

"We import the canvasses and I mount them, pack them and send them off.

"We're the biggest importer of these types of prints in the country.”

Mr Clark said his life in business began in Toowoomba as a 15-year-old.

"While still at school I got a casual position at KMart,” he said.

"When I finished school, I started a management position and moved around the state for the next 11 years with KMart.

"I managed at KMarts on the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Cairns and Brisbane after Toowoomba.”

It was while working at the Gold Coast KMart that Mr Clark met his wife Tracy.

"She was working in the office,”

"I was offered a satisfaction guaranteed or your money back deal, but I lost my docket.

"So now we've been married 26 years.”

Mr Clark said he gained a lot of valuable experience during his years at KMart.

"They moved managers around a lot, so I learnt a lot of little things from many different managers,” he said.

"There were quite a few old-school managers, who would use fear and intimidation with staff, so what not to do basically, but there were some great ones that showed me how it should be done.”

Mr Clark tasted failure as well after a pine furniture business ended in bankruptcy.

"I left KMart and started this business and it took off,” he said.

"We were buying the furniture, but it was very poorly made, so I set up a factory and started making, selling and delivering it myself.

"I bit off more than I could chew, worked myself in the ground without enough money behind me and it all went belly up.”

Also on Mr Clark's list of careers are computer programmer and job trainer, but these days it's Postal Manager of Warwick Post Office by day and Video Ezy by night.

"In the little spare time I have these days, I train the Warwick Wildcats basketball team and have a passion for organising public events.

"We put on the Night of Horrors this year. It was a huge job, but it gave me great satisfaction to see so many local people having such a good time.”