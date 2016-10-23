Busy time for police on Cunningham Highway

INGLEWOOD police have had a busy couple of days with two accidents on the Cunningham Highway and one driver charged for drink driving in a separate incident.

The first accident was at 3am Friday when a 40-year-old woman heading to the Gold Coast 600 is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel on the highway near Gore.

Inglewood police said the driver from Cudal in New South Wales went over an embankment and into a tree line but was not injured.

"She was really lucky, there was minimal damage to the front of her car and undercarriage,” police said.

The woman has been given a notice to appear in Inglewood Magistrates Court on January 19 on a charge of driving without due care and attention.

Seven hours later only 150m on the Inglewood side of the first accident site, two people from Evanston, South Australia, were taken to Inglewood Hospital for observation after their ute and caravan overturned.

Police said a woman in her 70s was driving and after hitting a dip in the road, the caravan started to sway and the weight of the caravan caused the ute and caravan to roll over.

Meanwhile, Inglewood police have given a 58-old man from Yelarbon a notice-to-appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates Court on November 9 after he was pulled up on the highway at the weekend and registered a blood-alcohol level of .071.