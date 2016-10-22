Busy week ahead for new Warwick Rodeo Queen

RODEO QUEEN: 2016 Warwick Rodeo Ashleigh Grant is getting ready to saddle up for a very busy week of official duties.

AFTER a life of horses, hard work and volunteering, one young Warwick woman has had her crowning glory.

Ashleight Grant, a 23-year-old paralegal, was crowned the 2016 Warwick Rodeo Queen at an event at the Warwick Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Miss Grant said she was excited to have been crowned.

"I've got a really busy few weeks coming up but I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to represent and promote our region and the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft both nationally and internationally,” she said.

Miss Grant will have numerous official engagements, beginning with greeting international rodeo queens upon their arrival in the country and treating them to some good old Australian rural hospitality.

Miss Grant spent Thursday introducing Miss Rodeo Australia, Miss Rodeo US and Miss Rodeo Canada to representatives of Surf Lifesaving Queensland on the Sunshine Coast followed by a tour of Australia Zoo.

When the Warwick Rodeo gets under way next week, Miss Grant will visit schools to judge best-dressed and colouring competitions, welcome visitors to the rodeo, as well as take part in fundraising events and the Rodeo Queens' official Rodeo entries.

"I'm looking forward to heading to the local schools and getting them all excited about Rodeo Week,” she said.

"I'll also be encouraging the kids to get involved the Rodeo Quest next year.”

Miss Grant said next week will also involve a trip with the international queens to Gordon Country at Goomburra.

"This will be all about showing the girls a real Australian rural experience,” she said.

"We'll all be taking part in a cattle muster, which should be great fun.”

On Wednesday the queens will all be present at the campdrafting events at the Warwick Showgrounds, talking to competitors and mingling with attendees.

Miss Grant said Wednesday evening they will all be off to the Australia Professional Rodeo Association headquarters in Alice St for the annual Rodeo Hall of Fame presentations as well as the back numbers presentations for the rodeo finals.

"The top 15 riders from all eight of the rodeo final events will be presented with their rider numbers for the Carlton Dry National Rodeo Finals,” she said.

"Then on Friday we are a part of the Tough Enough to Wear Pink day.

"We are encouraging all competitors and visitors to the rodeo to wear pink, in support of fund-raising for the Breast Cancer Foundation and the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.”

From Thursday through to Sunday, all of the Warwick queen entrants and the international guests will enter the arena with their flags for the official entry duties.

"We'll also be in the arena for the official campdrafting presentation ceremonies,” Miss Grant said.

"We'll also be signing autographs and a really fun part will be where we give a campdrafting demo to the international queens.

"They don't campdraft in north America, so we'll give them a quick demo and send them in for a try.

Miss Grant said a lot of thanks were due to her sponsors, Thompson Longhorn and the sponsors of the rodeo and campdraft, Carlton Dry and Prydes Easifeed as well as the numerous fantastic local sponsors.

"It all wouldn't happen without them and we really appreciate their fantastic support,” she said.