BYO shade, chairs for Swanfels reunion

THIS weekend Swanfels will be hosting their annual school reunion, but for the first time without the venue's historic and beloved source of shade.

The Pioneers Park shelters were pulled down by Southern Downs Regional Council in mid-January, leaving organisers Ruby and Ron Johnson in charge of finding new shade.

"We wanted to hire a marquee but that cost $436,” Mrs Johnson said.

"We've got some people bringing gazebos and a large tent.

"I'm just hoping we have enough so if people have extra tents, it could be useful as back-up.”

The Swanfels Pioneers Park shelters were knocked down a week after Mrs Johnson received council approval to host the event, as per every year, at the park.

"It's normally easier to organise,” she said.

"We just apply for the permit from council, but this year, we had the approval by one Thursday, and the next week it was knocked down.”

However, the reunion will go on, and Mrs Johnson looks forward to the day.

"We just hope people enjoy the day without the shed,” she said.

"It's lovely to catch up with friends we haven't seen for a year.”

The reunion will begin at 9am this Saturday.