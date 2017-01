ROSETOWN Cafe has opened its doors this morning.

The cafe has moved its operations to the shop vacated by Classio Restaurant earlier this month.

Glen, Julie and the Rosetown Café team have had a busy few days getting the place ready to open after moving from the Rose City Shoppingworld food court last week.

Customers can dine in or take away and enjoy all of the Rosetown cakes, coffee and a variety of meals in air conditioned comfort in their new setting.