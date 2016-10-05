Call centre worker striving for the Rodeo Queen crown

QUEEN IN WAITING: Rodeo Queen hopeful Nicole Evans is in the running this year.

IT is one of the most coveted titles of the Warwick Rodeo and one girl has her sights set on being crowned queen.

Nicole Evans said it was her identical twin sister Tamara who planted the Rodeo Queen seed inside her head.

"Tamara actually ran for Warwick Rodeo Queen last year,” she said.

"She had such a great time that I had to give it a go myself this year.

"I've entered a queen quest with the National Rodeo Association previously, but this is my first for the Australian Professional Rodeo Association.

"She wasn't going to run this year, because she is the reigning Millmerran Rodeo Queen so I threw my hat in to have a go.”

Miss Evans said she loved watching her sister's attempt for the crown.

"It was a lot of fun,”she said.

"I helped her out with her fundraising as much I could.

"I also went along to all her judging weekends and did everything I could.

"It was a fantastic time and this year I decided to get involved.”

Miss Evans said rodeo was something she had always loved.

"My love affair with horses started at very young age,” she said.

"If my sister and I were ever crying on car trips, mum would try to point out horses to make us stop.

"We both fell in love with horses and it just took off from there, that started it all and it's been like that forever.

"So it's Mum's fault, she started it.”

Miss Evans said she grew up in Samford, about an hour from the Brisbane CBD.

"Growing up, my sister and I were both involved in the local pony club,” she said.

"Between my sister and I now, we have six horses; it's a very expensive hobby.”

Miss Evans said after nominating, hopeful rodeo queens needed to raise as much as they could.

"The minimum is $500 but obviously the more you can raise, the better,” she said.

"I've been running bake days and meat tray raffles at the local pub, which has been pretty popular.

"This coming weekend is the first judging weekend.

"I have to give a speech and then sit a written exam.”

The entrants are given a topic for their speech and have a week to prepare.

The written exam consists of questions ranging from topics such as knowledge of rodeo, horses, the Warwick area and campdrafting.

Miss Evans said she liked to think she could hold her own when it came to public speaking.

"I still get a bit nervous beforehand though, of course,” she said.

"Then on Saturday, October 15 we are judged on horsemanship and then we have the presentation that night, where we find out who has won Warwick Rodeo Queen.

"It's definitely a wonderful opportunity and even if I don't win I'm very thankful I entered, it's been a fantastic experience.”