Call for recruits to join SES unit

HARD WORK: Warwick SES volunteers in the floodwaters in Fitzroy St, transporting medical teams and supplies to affected areas in East Warwick in floods in 2013.

THE Warwick State Emergency Service unit has been hard at work to keep the community safe and it is now calling for members.

Long-time volunteer Matt Sondergeld was awarded for his service at Australia Day Awards in Toowoomba.

Mr Sondergeld said while it was hard work, there was plenty of fun to be had in the SES.

"I was given the award for 10 years of service last week,” he said.

"When I joined it was because I wanted to develop new skills and meet new people.

"Warwick unit specialises in vertical rescues, like abseiling, as well as doing the flood boats, height safety during storm damage, and assisting the other emergency services where possible.

"You don't necessarily have to have previous volunteering experience - I didn't - you just have to be fit, healthy and willing to learn.”

Local controller John Newley said the skills learnt in SES training would set up volunteers for life.

"A lot of what we do is both physically and mentally challenging,” Mr Newley said.

"It also helps people make new connections and become more confident - some people will start off with us and they're so quiet but they end up being a lot more talkative,” he said.

"Skills like first aid and chainsaw qualifications can be taken into other work as well.”

Warwick SES held a joint fundraiser with the Rural Fire Service at the weekend, and with the all food donated by Bunnings, volunteers raised about $980 between both groups.

Two sessions will be held at the SES Station in the Town Hall car park behind St Mark's on February 7 and 14 for prospective volunteers to see what it's like to work in the SES.

For more information, phone John on 46611906 or find Warwick SES on Facebook.