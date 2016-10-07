Campbell conquers the mountain today

Matt Campbell shows his winning form in the Porsche Carrera Cup.

MATT Campbell has started his Bathurst campaign in fine style after having a perfect day today.

Campbell won the first race of the Porsche Carrera Cup and has extended his lead with Todd Kelly in the drivers championship.

Campbell also equalled Jim Richards' 13-year-old record by grabbing his sixth straight pole position.

Campbell lost the lead early but regained it on lap 2 and sped away to win by two seconds overall.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia will hold its second of three races on Saturday at 4:30pm before its final race of the weekend, the curtain raiser to the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 at 9:30am on Sunday.