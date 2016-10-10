28°
Warwick driver has perfect weekend (almost) at Bathurst

Jonno Colfs
| 10th Oct 2016 8:00 AM Updated: 8:03 AM
Matt Campbell wins all three Carrera Cup races at Bathurst 2016.
Matt Campbell wins all three Carrera Cup races at Bathurst 2016. DigitalRealismPty Ltd

WARWICK driver Matt Campbell has had the perfect weekend in the Porsche at Bathurst, but was disappointed with the team's result in the major race of the weekend.

Campbell and team mate Todd Kelly had a clean sweep winning all three races in the Carrera Cup.

The wins take Campbell to dominant 126.5 point lead in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia standings.

Campbell was the form driver of the weekend, claiming the TAG Heuer Pole Position - his sixth straight for the season, before winning the opening two races.

Campbell then backed up his earlier efforts by claiming victory in the third race of the weekend, though it wasn't made easy by Steven Richards, who gained the lead at the start.

The 2014 Carrera Cup champion led for the opening two laps before Campbell jumped to the lead before pulling away to secure the perfect weekend - pole position, three race wins for a maximum of 180 championship points.

Campbell said he loves coming to Bathurst.

"I had fantastic pace here last year, winning the round, and another win this year; I have good pace here and thoroughly love the circuit," he said.

"It's great to get a clean sweep this weekend and now we can focus on the Gold Coast final round."

 

It wasn't the result they wanted, but Campbell and Kelly put up a good fight a Bathurst in the Supercars.
It wasn't the result they wanted, but Campbell and Kelly put up a good fight a Bathurst in the Supercars. DigitalRealismPty Ltd

The news wasn't as good for Campbell in his first Bathurst 1000 Supercars race.

He and Kelly were poised for a midfield finish, when within the last six laps, their cars was shunted off into the sand, where it remained for the rest of the race, giving the team a Did Not Finish result.

On his Facebook page Campbell said it was truly frustrating after a solid day.

"Can't thank both McElrea Racing and Nissan Motorsport enough for all their hard work across the weekend," he said.

"I will be back one day.

"Now our focus shifts to the GC600 and the final round of Carrera Cup."

The Gold Coast 600 will be held from October 21 to 23.

Warwick Daily News
The Warwick driver has had the perfect weekend in the Porsche at Bathurst, but was disappointed with the team's result in the major race of the weekend.

