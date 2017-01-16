Campbell joins Supercar champs

WARWICK driver Matt Campbell has been given the chance of a lifetime.

The 21-year-old racing driver has today joined the Red Bull Holden Racing Team to partner reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen as co-driver in the No.97 Holden Commodore VF for 2017.

Campbell raced in three Supercars endurance races in 2016 and impressed with his speed and consistency.

Campbell teams up with van Gisbergen and will be taking on the PIRTEK Enduro Cup with the six-time Bathurst 1000-winning outfit.

Campbell will co-drive van Gisbergen's Holden Commodore VF at the Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 600 for 2017.