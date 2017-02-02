Candidate asked to withdraw from LNP pre-selection

PROSPECTIVE candidate for the LNP pre-selection, Goondiwindi councillor Rob Mackenzie, said he was asked to withdraw his nomination by the party.

"I went to a pre-selection meeting and during that interview I was told that my previous speeding fines and a DUI 32 years ago, as well as some posts made by others to my Facebook page, could have been detrimental to the LNP winning the Southern Downs,” Cr Mackenzie said.

"I have been involved in the LNP for nearly 30 years and I wanted to be able to give back to the electorate.

"I don't think there would have been any distraction from my duties as councillor until the election.

"Obviously it's very disappointing but I will continue on as electoral council chairman and support the party and if there's another opportunity down the track I'd certainly try again.”

With three pre-selection candidates named on Tuesday, Cr Mackenzie said the LNP were close to picking the final candidate.

"Those selected have their own strengths and it will be up to the (LNP) members of the Southern Downs to back who they think will be a fair representative,” he said.