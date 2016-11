A HOLDEN Commodore sedan reported stolen from Francis St in Goondiwindi at 1am Saturday was recovered the same night.

Goondiwindi police said the car was recovered at Boggabilla and police investigations were continuing.

Around the same time early Saturday, a two-stroke KRM motor bike was reported stolen from a residence on the Leichhardt Highway on the outskirts of Goondiwindi.

Police are still seeking information to help locate the bike to Police Link 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000