Car and truck collide south of Stanthorpe

OCCUPANTS of a car which collided with a truck at Stanthorpe's Southern Bypass have escaped without injury.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the intersection between Wallangarra Rd and the New England Hwy, shortly after 1.30pm Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were not required at the scene.

Stanthorpe Fire Station captain Ian Barnden said it appeared the vehicle was exiting the New England Hwy from the south when it collided with the rear of the truck's trailer.

Mr Barnden said the driver and passenger sustained no major injuries.

He said this was a fortunate outcome for those involved, after a fatal collision occurred in the same location several months ago.

Firefighters were slowing southbound traffic on the New England Hwy as police investigated the scene.