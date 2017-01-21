Teens break into iconic buildings, light stolen car on fire

The teenagers have been charged with break and enter, arson of motor vehicle and wilful damage.

FOUR teenagers are currently being held by Goondiwindi police, accused of causing a crime rampage in Yelarbon overnight.

The offenders, some as young 15, are alleged to have broken into the Yelarbon Post Office, Memorial Hall and State School.

Local police said the teens attempted to break into the post office safe, before failing and "trashing the building".

Afterwards, police allege they broke into the Yelarbon Memorial Hall then Yelarbon State School.

"It seems there were after money," a Yelarbon police officer said.

The teens also allegedly stole a car, rolled it down an embankment on the Cunningham Hwy and lit on fire.

Fire crews were called to extinguish the blaze shortly after midnight.

Three of the teenage boys are from Goondiwindi, and the arrested teenage girl is a Yelarbon local according to police.

