Car crash in Clifton street

Crews are headed to a reported crash in Kate St, Clifton.

UPDATE, 12.15PM: A PEDESTRIAN has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Clifton this morning.

Paramedics were called to an address in Kate St just after 11am where the victim is reported to have been struck by the car.

The patient has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER, 11.10AM: PARAMEDICS are en route to a reported crash in Clifton this morning.

The 000 call was made at 11.06am where a single-vehicle is reported to have crashed on Kate St.

A QAS spokeswoman said it was unclear from initial reports whether a pedestrian was involved in the incident.