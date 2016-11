PARAMEDICS, police and fire services are all on the scene of a single vehicle rollover on the New England Highway.

Initial reports say the vehicle has rolled over, losing it's caravan in the process.

The crash happened near the Blue Topaz Caravan Park near Severnlea, north of Stanthorpe.

The occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, are out of the vehicle and are being treated by paramedics.

It's not yet clear whether they will require transportation to hospital.