Emergency services attended a single-vehicle crash on the New England Hwy at Stanthorpe on Monday morning.

EMERGENCY services have attended a car rollover on the New England Hwy at Stanthorpe.

Stanthorpe Fire Station captain Ian Barnden said no one was trapped at the scene, south of MacKenzie St.

Mr Barnden said firefighters attended the scene shortly after 10am today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said while paramedics attended the incident, the sole occupant of the vehicle declined treatment.

Police have been approached for comment.