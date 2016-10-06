Car slams into shop front in busy Warwick CBD street

UPDATE: Police are still speaking with witnesses after a car slammed into a Grafton St store this morning.

The car collided with front facade of Choice Discount Store at about 11.50am.

The female driver was out of the car by the time emergency services arrived.

She was treated by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

It appeared the driver drove forward and mounted the footpath instead of reversing.

EARLIER: A CAR has reportedly slammed into a shop on busy Grafton St in Warwick.

The car collided with front facade of Choice Discount Store at about 11.50am.

Emergency services are descending on the scene and will be speaking to witnesses to the crash.

It appears the female driver of the vehicle has gone forward and mounted the footpath instead of reversing.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.