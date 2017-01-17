Car smashed and business damaged: Police hunt vandals

VANDALS have destroyed five skylights on the roof of a Warwick CBD business.

Police report that at sometime between January 8 and 15, an unknown persons or persons have climbed onto the roof of the Workcover Qld building at 159 Palmerin St and caused the damage to the skylights.

No entry was gained to the building and shoe prints were recovered from the scene.

Police say the skylights had damage that was consistent with the offenders kicking the skylights and smashing them.

In other news, police are searching for a person who entered a yard in Lyons St yesterday at about11 pm.

The person picked up a car battery found in the yard and threw it through the windshield of a car parked at the house.

The person has then escaped on foot.

If anyone has information which may assist the police investigation they should contact the local police station or Policelink on 131 444.