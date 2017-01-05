Car stolen, damaged and dumped on Christmas

A CAR has been stolen and later found crashed on a rural property on the Southern Downs.

Police said between 2.30am and 10.30am Christmas morning, an unlocked Commodore sedan was stolen from outside its Lock Street residence in Stanthorpe.

The vehicle was found later that morning in a damaged condition; crashed up against a tree in Cannon Creek Road.

An unsuccessful attempt had been made to burn the vehicle out.

While investigations into this matter are continuing, local Police are extremely frustrated that the message doesn't seem to be sinking in that people need to take responsibility and lock and secure their own homes and vehicles as much as reasonably possible.

In this instance, not only was the car unlocked while parked out on the roadside, but the young male owner had made it that much easier by leaving a spare ignition key in the console.