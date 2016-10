LAST night, a brave Shetland pony wandered into Nic Williamson's front yard.

Now, she wants to know, is it yours?

The cheeky fella rocked up at her Bracker Rd address and had a wild time on the loose.

"It opened our esky on our patio and dragged it by the handle around the driveway," she said.

The pony has since been passed on to the Warwick pound, so if it's yours give them a call on 4661 0333 on Monday.