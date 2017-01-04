Cash injection brings new life to community

FROM little things big things grow. This is certainly true for Urbenville, a small community in Tente- rfield Shire, Northern NSW.

It started out as an idea to upgrade the kitchen of the Urbenville Memorial Hall.

Then with success in obtaining funding for $5000 from Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal Small Grants program followed with funding of $10,000 from the NSW Government 2015 Community Builders Program.

Urbenville Progress Association started on the kitchen.

Funding was also raised to equip the kitchen with smaller items by UPA in May with a Monster Book Swap being held.

It proved successful and is likely to become an annual event.

This enabled the hall kitchen to have a major renovation by August 2016.

A family dance was held at the hall to open the kitchen on Saturday, October 8.

The next step, as the need for major works were noted in the Community Hall Audit undertaken by Tenterfield Shire Council in January 2015, led to funding being sought.

The result was a visit from the Member for Lismore Thomas George on Thursday, December 8, notifying the community that UPA was successful in their application to the NSW State Government ClubGrant3 Emergency Facility Grant.

The amount gained by UPA was $254,000, which will be going towards making Urbenville Memorial Hall disaster ready and disability accessible, as it will become the emergency evacuation point for Urbenville Multi Purpose Service and for the community in case of disasters like floods or fires.

Since then, Mr George has sent out a media release advising what organisations in Tenterfield Shire received funding from 2016 Community Builders Grant and UPA was included, which will allow for the boundary fence and other essential sundries to complete the project.

UPA would have been unable to be this successful without their volunteers; the community; Tenterfield Shire Council and the councillors, Mayor Peter Petty and Gary Verri; Thomas George MP; NSW State Government and all concerned.