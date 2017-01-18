Cattle market up despite scorchers

FAMILY LEGACY: Third generation cattle farmer Allan Erhardt watching Tuesday's auction unfold at the Warwick Saleyards.

CATTLE vendors returned to a buoyant local market in Warwick to kickstart selling in 2017. Allan Erhardt headed in to Tuesday's sale after four months away from the weekly auction.

The third generation Clifton grazier said he was glad to see vendors at the Warwick sale continuing to get good prices.

"I'm here selling steers today so I'm hoping they do alright,” Mr Erhardt said.

"I've been on my farm all my life, and my grandfather and dad before me, but my own son hasn't stayed on the farm.”

Mr Erhardt said the recent dry spell had been a slight concern for farmers across the Darling Downs.

"It's incredibly hot and we're not getting much rain where we are,” Mr Erhardt said.

"It's too dry for us to grow crops at the moment - we've only had about 10mm of rain in the last two falls.

"The market's still doing fairly well.

"I should really be retired right now, so I'm not too concerned by prices, as long as I get a positive return.”