Record price for steers as Toowoomba hits 900c

HAPPY SELLERS: Landmark Toowoomba auctioneers (from left) Craig Deacon, Simon Booth and Landmark Dalby's Andrew Costello with a pen of steers that sold for $9/kg on Monday at the Toowoomba saleyards.

DEMAND for show steers has seen prices at the Toowoomba saleyards reach heights not seen before.

On Monday a pen of steers sold for $9/kg, which smashed the previous record of $7.10/kg that was broken in March.

The Landmark selling team sold the pen of steers on behalf of Pittsworth graziers Trevor and Debbie Stephens.

Two limousin steers, which averaged 215kg, sold for $1935 per head while three speckle park steers, which averaged 171kg, sold for $1545/head.

Travis Luscombe, from Luscombe Show Steers in Toowoomba, purchased the pen. Mr Luscombe also purchased the previous highest selling pen in March.

Landmark auctioneer Simon Booth said the high price was the result of multiple bidders and the quality of the cattle.

Mr Booth said while the sale of the steers, which would be used for showing, was not an overall indication of the cattle market, it still showed strength in the industry.

There were 1249 head of cattle yarded at this week's cattle sales in Toowoomba following on from a two-week break in selling.

A small number of calves averaged 394c/kg while light weight yearling steers sold to restockers at an average of 412c/kg with one pen reaching 446c/kg.

Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 392c/kg and made it to 410.2c/kg.

Heavy weight yearling steers to feed sold to 396.2c/kg to average 362c/kg.