AFTER almost five months of closure, Fitzroy St is again open to traffic.

The section between Palmerin and Guy Sts was reopened this morning.

A section of Fitzroy St was initially reported to be closed for about three months in May to accommodate for work on the multi-million dollar Rose City Shoppingworld development.

Information to customers on the redevelopment will be available in the centre or by contacting centre management on 4667 0142.