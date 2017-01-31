Celebrating bush heritage in Allora

Mick Bradford prepares his heavy horse carriage to tour the Allora Showgrounds at the heritage weekend.

THE best little town on the Downs hosted a great variety of all things vintage on Saturday and Sunday.

From engines and tools to Model T Fords, everyone had a story to tell at the Allora Heritage Weekend.

Mick Bradford had his heavy horses and carriage hitched up for a demonstration in the main arena, filled to the perimeter with heritage farming equipments.

Many collectors were eager to share their tale, celebrating Australia's agricultural and industrial history.

Hobbyist Les Burke was showing off his extensive collection of railway tools during his first visit to Allora.

"I live at Casino but I'm part of the Mt Warning Collectors group,” Mr Burke said.

"I grew up by the railroads and worked in sawmills all my life so it's been a growing interest, just building on stuff I already had stowed away in my shed.

"I've been collecting all my life but I've only started to come to these sorts of shows in the past 12 months.

"I've only gone to three last year but I'm hoping to head to around 15 this year.

"I've just really enjoyed showing people, particularly younger people, this sort of stuff because I've been so interested in it, and hopefully they find an interest in it.”

Phil Fenner and Allan Boardman from the Toowoomba and District Old Machinery Society had a similar interest in keeping the region's history alive.

Well versed in mechanisms of years gone by, the pair was only too happy to share their knowledge with the thousands of visitors to the Allora Showgrounds.

"I've been doing this for about 18 years but Phil's been doing it for almost 12 now,” Mr Boardman said.

"I've been working with this sort of machinery all my life on farms and in shearing sheds so I've just kept that interest going really.”

The Allora Show Society is now gearing up for the 139th Show on February 10 and 11.