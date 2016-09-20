Celebration of 90th birthday

CELEBRATION: Gladys Diggles celebrated her 90th birthday at The Oaks with Lester and Wilma Diggles and Erin Bradley.

LONG-time Warwick resident Gladys Diggles has celebrated her 90th birthday at The Oaks.

Mrs Diggles was born at Laidley and married Second World War return soldier Stoddard Diggles in 1946.

They settled on a dairy farm at Glengallan before moving to Warwick in retirement in 1980.

She was involved in the QCWA at Goomburra and was a keen gardener when on the farm.

Mrs Diggles was heavily involved in the farm and helped with the milking when the family milked up to 50 cows.

She has resided at The Oaks for the past two years.

Her three children, daughter Jennifer Thomas and sons Lester and Greg are regular visitors.

Lester said his mother was enjoying her time at The Oaks.

"She looks forward to visits from family and friends," Lester said.