31°
Change in the weather on the cards on Southern Downs

Gerard Walsh | 13th Nov 2016 11:24 AM
The temperature is expected to reach 31 degrees today.
The temperature is expected to reach 31 degrees today.

STORMS could start to develop at noon today on the Southern Downs during a hot Sunday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michael Knepp said the storms were more likely east of Warwick.

"Storms are not a certainty as the trough is coming through,” he said.

"Any storms that do form will move rapidly to the east.”

As for the forecast maximum temperature of 31 degress, Mr Knepp said with the early morning cloud clearing, there was a chance the temperature might get to 31 degrees.

After today, the weather will cool down and fine weather is expected for the whole week on the Southern Downs.

The maximum temperatures forecast from Monday to Thursday range from 24 to 26 degrees with minimums of eight to 11 degrees.

There was 10.8mm rain at The Hermitage Research Station to 9am Sunday and one report of 20mm in Warwick.

