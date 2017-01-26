34°
Two Warwick men doing great things in community

Jonno Colfs
| 26th Jan 2017 7:15 AM Updated: 8:19 AM
FRESH START: Chris Burt and Travis Maguire, both with new roles at headspace Warwick.
FRESH START: Chris Burt and Travis Maguire, both with new roles at headspace Warwick. Jonno Colfs

THE new year has begun with a changing of the guard at headspace Warwick.

Former manager Sophia McLucas stepped aside in late 2016 to take a manage- ment role with the Primary Health Network and taking over is headspace care co-ordinator Travis Maguire, who will also co-ordinate Partners In Recovery program.

Filling Mr Maguire's position as care co-ordinator is Chris Burt.

Mr Burt grew up in Warwick and left after high school to complete a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.

"I decided to add a Graduate Diploma in Education to that, which I'm currently studying for," he said.

"For the last two years I've been working at Bluebird Cafe and when I discovered a position was available at headspace I knew I had to apply.

"During school placements for my diploma, I really enjoyed working with the kids."

Mr Burt said he could identify students in need of extra support.

"The thought of focussing on these kids and helping them really appealed to me," he said.

"I've been given a massive opportunity here to make a difference and I'm really looking forward to growing into the role.

"I'm really keen to give back and work closely with the community."

Mr Maguire said his story was similar.

"It's part of the beauty of living in a small town," he said.

"People have a lot more opportunity than you would find in the city.

"I came to Warwick halfway through a double major in Criminology and Psychology.

"The plan was to come to Warwick, get a job and finish the degree externally but I was lucky enough to be given an opportunity with Southern Downs Industry Employment Association."

Mr Maguire said SDIEA also supported him through his Diploma in Youth Work.

"In 2013, funding changes meant an uncertain future," he said.

"That's the nature of the beast in this industry.

"We rely completely on government funding to run our programs."

Mr Maguire said headspace was pleased to offer Mr Burt "a similar opportunity to the one I was given".

"He's got the perfect personality for a position like this and also the capacity to do a great job," he said.

There will be funding changes for headspace this year.

"Funding will now come to us from a local level rather than state, which means we are better able to tailor our services to what Warwick really needs,"Mr Maguire said.

He said he wanted headspace to work in the community more.

"We'll hopefully be able to start offering services we haven't been able to offer before," he said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  headspace jonno colfs warwick business warwick community warwick people

Residents' heartache at loss of town icon

ANGRY Swanfels residents have lashed out at the council after it pulled down the town's historic Pioneer Park shelters without any consultation with locals.

Get active on Australia Day for free

Terry Butler, Kevin Lind, Rob Quinton, Nathan Costello, Glen Hoffman, Daniel Doherty and Matthew Sharp at the Warwick Tennis Club.

Have a hit of tennis for free today

Get quacking for Allora's Australia Day duck races

Maddi Griffin had the special task of duck retriever at last year's races.

The 20th Dalyrmple Duck Race is on in Allora today

Southern Downs camp spot set to expand

Popular Goomburra camping spot Janowen Camping and 4WD Park is set to expand following council approval.

THE new year has begun with a changing of the guard at headspace Warwick.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!