Two Warwick men doing great things in community

FRESH START: Chris Burt and Travis Maguire, both with new roles at headspace Warwick.

THE new year has begun with a changing of the guard at headspace Warwick.

Former manager Sophia McLucas stepped aside in late 2016 to take a manage- ment role with the Primary Health Network and taking over is headspace care co-ordinator Travis Maguire, who will also co-ordinate Partners In Recovery program.

Filling Mr Maguire's position as care co-ordinator is Chris Burt.

Mr Burt grew up in Warwick and left after high school to complete a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.

"I decided to add a Graduate Diploma in Education to that, which I'm currently studying for," he said.

"For the last two years I've been working at Bluebird Cafe and when I discovered a position was available at headspace I knew I had to apply.

"During school placements for my diploma, I really enjoyed working with the kids."

Mr Burt said he could identify students in need of extra support.

"The thought of focussing on these kids and helping them really appealed to me," he said.

"I've been given a massive opportunity here to make a difference and I'm really looking forward to growing into the role.

"I'm really keen to give back and work closely with the community."

Mr Maguire said his story was similar.

"It's part of the beauty of living in a small town," he said.

"People have a lot more opportunity than you would find in the city.

"I came to Warwick halfway through a double major in Criminology and Psychology.

"The plan was to come to Warwick, get a job and finish the degree externally but I was lucky enough to be given an opportunity with Southern Downs Industry Employment Association."

Mr Maguire said SDIEA also supported him through his Diploma in Youth Work.

"In 2013, funding changes meant an uncertain future," he said.

"That's the nature of the beast in this industry.

"We rely completely on government funding to run our programs."

Mr Maguire said headspace was pleased to offer Mr Burt "a similar opportunity to the one I was given".

"He's got the perfect personality for a position like this and also the capacity to do a great job," he said.

There will be funding changes for headspace this year.

"Funding will now come to us from a local level rather than state, which means we are better able to tailor our services to what Warwick really needs,"Mr Maguire said.

He said he wanted headspace to work in the community more.

"We'll hopefully be able to start offering services we haven't been able to offer before," he said.