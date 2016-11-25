Changes on the way for Southern Downs voters

SOUTHERN Downs voters could see e-voting become a reality for the next council elections.

Following a high number of unreturned and informal votes at the March election, Southern Downs councillors have recommended the Electoral Commission of Queensland consider electronic polling options for the next elections.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the recommendation was made to help reduce the amount of voter confusion and resources used at the last election.

"I think the way the Electorial Commission made up the voting form and all the documentation was quite difficult, and we believe that is what contributed to the large number of informal votes," Cr Dobie said.

"In the submission we have suggested our libraries serve as facilities for web-based voting so someone can be on hand to assist people placing their votes, and enable people without web access to lodge their votes."

The council submission also stated they believe local governments have the capacity to run council elections and recommended CEO David Keenan be made returning officer should SDRC become the responsible authority.