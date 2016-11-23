33°
Changing with the times

Jonno Colfs
| 23rd Nov 2016 5:57 PM Updated: 7:00 PM
WITH RESPECT: Stephen Wilson has been a funeral director for 20 years.
WITH RESPECT: Stephen Wilson has been a funeral director for 20 years.

DEATH. It's a confronting word, it's a confronting idea for many, but it's all in a day's work for Stephen Wilson.

The branch manager and funeral director from Warwick Funerals has been in the business for 20 years and said it is unusual that people last in the business that long.

"In the mid 1990s I was a manager at the Dalby KFC when my second son was born," he said.

"I'd been in fast food for a long time and was well over it by then.

"So I threw it in and became a full-time dad.

"But that bored me pretty quickly so I took a casual job working at Burstows Funerals in Dalby."

Mr Wilson said Burstows were good with on-the-job training.

"I didn't have any experience with this type of work and it's certainly not for everyone and a lot can't handle it," he said.

"Death can be confronting to a lot of people, but I do get a lot of satisfaction in being able to help people in their time of need, and I've met and assisted many lovely locals over the years."

At about the same time Mr Wilson was working a casual job as care worker for people with a disability.

Eventually he and his wife Lisa both found work in residential care and moved to Toowoomba.

"We did that for about three years, but to be honest, I missed the funeral work," Mr Wilson said.

"So I dropped a letter into Burstows in Toowoomba asking if they had any jobs going.

"As it turned out they had a position available in Warwick so we moved the family here in 2002."

Mr Wilson said Warwick Funerals had seen a lot of changes over the past 14 years he had been in charge.

"We've had some major renovations and extensions over the years," he said.

"In 2014 we added a non-denominational chapel, because nowhere in Warwick really catered for that."

Mr Wilson said the changing needs of the community had dictated changes in the ways funerals are being presented.

"For example, these days a lot of services are being recorded, there are photographic and musical tributes, even web-streaming, so anyone and anywhere can be a part of the service," he said.

"It's become a lot more personalised and interactive over the years.

"More and more people are even organising their own funerals, personalising their own service, exactly how they would like it."

Topics:  warwick community warwick people

