Cheapest fuel on the Darling Downs a short drive away

The RACQ fair fuel price for Warwick is currently 140.7c per litre.

A 45 minute drive could save you as much as 33c per litre in fuel, as prices on the Darlings Downs sore in the holiday season.

Stanthorpe currently boasts the cheapest fuel on the Darling Downs, beating out Toowoomba and Dalby, with the High St Caltex's unleaded selling for 116c per litre.

In comparison, Warwick has the region's most expensive price, with the Coles Shell on Albion and Percy Sts selling unleaded for 149c per litre.

The rest of Warwick's servos are selling at an average of 129c per litre.

