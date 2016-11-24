Checking in with the market and with mates

CATCH UP: Ray Hull and Gary Milgate chatting away at the sheep sale.

FOR many of the Warwick livestock sale regulars, making a sale is not the most essential part of their regular visits to the auctions.

Visitors to yesterday's sale, Ray Hull and Gary Milgate were happy to have a chat and a bit of a sticky beak at yesterday's sheep sale.

A sheep dog competitor, Mr Milgate was on the lookout for training sheep,

"I don't really have any preference for breed, I just know the right sort when I see it,” he said.

"Just something that can take anything you throw at them when you're training your dogs.

"I missed the most recent trials at Karara for the first time in years, but I'm getting back into practise.”

Mr Hull was considering establishing a flock.

"I've got cattle at the moment so I'm seeing what's happening with the sheep market,” he said.

"I had red angus cattle for a long time but I had to sell them due to dry weather.

"I have about 25 limousin now so I'm seeing if it's worth getting sheep too.”