Chef is all ready to cook

HEAD chef duties at The Malt House have been given to Toowoomba chef Chris Moffett.

A chef for 18 years, Mr Moffett was working at Roma as a hospitality trainer and assessor when Malt House manager and former colleague Josh Hennig called and offered him the job.

"I said yes straight away,” Mr Moffett said.

"I've run kitchens in hotels, restaurants and oil and gas rigs, but I was really excited to be offered the opportunity to get in on the ground floor with a venture like this.”

Mr Moffett said the venue was really cohesive.

"I think Warwick really needs something like this,” he said.

"There's nothing here like it, but it's not far out of the box, it's the next step.”

Mr Moffett said the kitchen was state of the art.

"It's unbelievable, some great gadgets and it's all very high tech,” he said.

"And the Smoke Shack is incredible.”