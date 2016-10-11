25°
Cherished local hall spruced up with makeover

Molly Glassey | 11th Oct 2016 1:38 PM
RESTORATION: Stuart Campbell and Mayor Tracy Dobie excitedly reopen the iconic hall.
RESTORATION: Stuart Campbell and Mayor Tracy Dobie excitedly reopen the iconic hall. Molly Glassey

ONE of Allora's most cherished spots has been on the receiving end of a $134,615 makeover.

The Allora Community Hall was restored to its original heritage glory through a landmark restoration, and it's something Allora local Stuart Campbell has wanted to see happen for a long time.

"We're fairly quick to knock council but we really appreciate the effort they have put into the hall,” the Allora Men's Shed president said.

"In this case, they were working with something of significant age, and the condition it's been restored to is wonderful.”

The refurbishment included a new roof, repaired gable and a full, and fairly strenuous external repaint.

"The biggest concern had always been the lead paint.”

"That was a bit of drama.

"And it was certainly showing other signs of decay.”

The iconic hall was built in 1927 and Mr Campbell said it has undergone a few makeovers since then.

"But this time, roofing has been done and obviously there's been a large paint job,” he said.

Allora resident Marg Chester was just as stoked to see one of her favourite buildings receive some much needed love.

"It was a bit shabby,” the resident of 43 years said.

"But now it's wonderful, it really is.

"As long as it doesn't get too modern looking for this little town, I'll be happy.”

Cr Sheryl Windle said she hoped that post-restoration the hall would become a popular spot for events.

"The first time I was here was Anzac Day two years ago,” she said.

"There was a beautiful concert, so much so that I wish they could have continued on with it.

"And then I came here for the RSL luncheon, and it just proved that once the hall is done up, it can really look quite lovely. These old town halls just have such a nice feel about them.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie hoped the refurbishment would breathe new life into the hall.

"It is anticipated that these improvements will extend the life of this valued community asset for many years into the future,” she said.

The Southern Downs Regional Council obtained funding from the Queensland Government's 2015-16 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program to the value of $67,922 to undertake the works.

The remainder of the the restoration balance was made up by the council.

Warwick Daily News
ONE of Allora's most cherished spots has been on the receiving end of a $134,615 makeover.

