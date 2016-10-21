Cherrabah axing a crying shame

WELL that's a mighty let down.

Grand plans for Cherrabah have gone to the dogs meaning we miss out on all the benefits of having a thriving "little city” to the south-east.

Local businessman Darryl Evans hit the nail on the head when he said the region had missed a golden opportunity.

Think of the tourism impact having a massive attraction like that would have had for the region and a revamp of the facilities for the locals wouldn't have gone astray either.

This development could have put Warwick on the map for high-profile golf tournaments and functions - it was even going to have an airstrip so the PM could pop in on his day off.

But if it is red tape and all these added expenses for roads and whatnot that has forced the developers to pull their plans, then it's a damn shame.

Surely there is a way we could get the developer, the council and the tourism bodies to come to an agreement to get developments like this over the line.

If we keep making it too hard for things like this to happen, they never will. We'll never evolve and see the boom this city is capable of.

If we want to be a thriving regional area, we need to start building the framework.

Georja Ryan, Acting Editor