Children must attend Prep this year

THIS year all children born between July 1 2011 to June 30 2012 are legally required to attend Prep.

Before the state-wide education reform, day care, foundation courses and other forms of education were a substantial enough requisite for a child to enter grade one.

However, 2017 is the first year of mandatory Prep in Queensland, and Warwick East State School teacher Tracey Mekitarian feared parents weren't up to date with the policy changes.

"This is the first year it's actually become mandatory,” Ms Mekitarian said.

"It's a concern for us, because we lost numbers last year as we lost a lot of grade six students, and we thought mandatory Prep would mean we would get those numbers back at the other end.

"But they haven't picked up anywhere near what we thought the population of Warwick would be.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Kate Jones said compulsory prep was among a range of education reforms passed in the Education and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2016, announced in September last year.

Ms Jones said participation in Prep improved a child's educational outcomes and was a critical foundation year for schooling.

"Importantly, this does not lower the compulsory school age. Parents will continue to have flexibility in terms of the age at which they may enrol their child in Prep, provided the child is enrolled and attending school from the age of compulsory schooling of six years and six months,” she said.

Ms Mekitarian agreed, saying children who entered grade one without Prep skills often struggled.

"We have a Prep curriculum,” she said.

"It's a really important year for children as it gives them their foundation skills.

"If they miss that, they're really behind the eight ball.”

Parents can still enrol their children for Prep next week, and aren't required to have uniforms, stationary or books.

"We'll organise all that,” Ms Mekitarian said.

"We just ask children are enrolled before the eight day of the school year.”