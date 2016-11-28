29°
Christmas Down Under brings crafty fun

Sophie Lester
| 28th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
CHRISTMAS FUN: Alyssa Blanch enjoying colouring in and stamping art at Christmas Down Under 2015.
CHRISTMAS FUN: Alyssa Blanch enjoying colouring in and stamping art at Christmas Down Under 2015. Sophie Lester

THE Christian churches of Warwick are joining forces once again to bring some holiday spirit this silly season.

Christmas Down Under will combine fun and family-friendly activities to tell the story of the first Christmas.

St Mark's Anglican Church parish member Sue Nalder said it was great the different congregations came together to celebrate at Christmas time.

"The puppet show will make a welcome return this year with their sing a long themed music,” Mrs Nalder said

"The craft offerings will include options for toddlers to teenagers.

"We'll have free face painting and free balloons as well.

"Unfortunately due to the renovations at Rose City Shoppingworld we can't set up in our usual spot.

"We have been lucky to gain access to a great space in Williams Hall on Guy Street next to the Uniting Church so that's where you'll find us come December 13.

"There's accessible entry and bathroom facilities available at the venue.”

Mrs Nalder said Christmas Down Under, now in its 13th year, was well supported by many churches in Warwick to share the traditional message of Christmas.

All volunteers come from different Christian churches around the Rose City, and are certified with a Blue Card.

"Through these activities we share that what Christmas is all about is the birth of Jesus Christ, who was the coming to Earth of God and the ultimate gift,” Mrs Nalder said.

"For many people it's not considered but we are celebrating a birthday and what we want is people to come along and recognise that Jesus is the reason for the season.

"Together we have a lot of people come together to remind others what the real story of Christmas is - that it's not just about the parties, and while there is a place for Santa Claus, there's also a place for Jesus.

"Our message is one of peace, hope and love.”

Aside from the fun craft activities on offer, the traditional nativity scene of the first Christmas will be a major feature of the event.

"For anyone looking for a Christmas souvenir or gift, we will be offering free family photos taken by the Nativity Scene,” Mrs Nalder said.

"The photos will be printed on site and presented in an attractive souvenir card to take home or send to other family members.

"There will also be a selection of items offered for sale from The Koorong Christian Bookstore.”

Mrs Nalder said that with lots of fun for the whole family, the event was a great way to spend a day in the lead up to Christmas.

"A new feature this year will be a lounge area where light refreshments will be available for a gold coin donation,” she said.

"All activities are otherwise free of charge and absolutely everyone is welcome to join us in this fun celebration of Christmas.”

Christmas Down Under comes to Williams Hall on December 13 to 15, and will be open between 9.30am to 3pm.

For more information on the event, phone Sue on 0427962281, or Dianne on 46613527 or 0427000887.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  christmas down under craft events family friendly warwick what's on

