Christmas icon arrives at Rose City

SAINT Nick will make his way to Rose City Shoppingworld on Saturday, December 3, at 10.30am.

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa said families could get a beautiful instant photo with Santa, set amongst a charming woodland setting featuring natural tones, mushroom stools, a realistic reindeer statue and sparkling lit Christmas trees.

"With all the works happening at Rose City, it is important to let our customers know that Santa will definitely be here and every effort will be made to ensure the Christmas experience is alive and well at Rose City Shoppingworld,” Mrs de Lissa said.

Santa Claus will be brought into the centre in true construction style and take his seat just outside Woolworths.

Santa will be available for photos from 10am - 11am on Sundays - right through to Christmas Eve.

Children are welcome to write a letter to Santa and drop it in his mailbox, with all letters posted before December 19 receiving a personalised note back from Santa.

A mystery gift card will be given away each day from December 1 until Christmas and you can be in with a chance simply by shopping in the centre.

"Why not do your Christmas shopping and enter the competition while you're here? You may just score an extra Christmas gift or perhaps you'd treat yourself,” Mrs de Lissa said.

"Each daily winner will get the chance to draw a gift card out of the barrel, leaving the prizes completely up to chance.”

The Carey Bros Meats Lucky Prize Wheel will also be a major drawcard on December 20, amid a week of Christmas entertainment from December 19.

"Our week of free Christmas entertainment will kick off with MrsClaus and her Christmas Card Making Workshop and roving Balloon-a-tics from 10.30am,” she said.

Meet Rudolph and Frosty and get a quick snap with these lovable Christmas characters.

There will be more Christmas balloon-making fun and mini Christmas Shows on Wednesday and then Christmas face painting on Friday.

Then the countdown is on to Christmas Day.