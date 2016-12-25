FESTIVE CARE: Dorothy Jurgensen, nurse Vickie McMahon, nurse Megan Mackie and Lyn Penn are spending Christmas in hospital.

IT'S something nobody would ever want to do, but a couple of ladies are spending most of their Christmas in Warwick Hospital.

Lyn Penn works at the Oaks Nursing Home and was due to go on holidays when she was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

"I shouldn't have been gloating about going on holidays, because I've ended up still here anyway,” she said.

"I can't seem to escape the place.

"It's a real shame to be in here and away from family, there are certainly better places to be for Christmas, but there is a nice vibe around the place.

Ms Penn said the nurses had worked really hard to brighten up the wards.

"It certainly doesn't feel like a normal week around here,” she said.

"The nurses are all dressed up and everyone is in a bright mood and the place has been decorated sensationally.”

XMAS NURSES: Megan Mackie, Amelia Simpkins, Vickie McMahon and Kylie Campbell. Jonno Colfs

Ms Penn said she'll get day leave on Christmas Day.

"I'll be able to pop out and have lunch with the family,” she said.

"I'll just have to back for the 6pm medications.”

In the next bed was the larger than life 85-year-old Dorothy Jurgensen who was spending her first Christmas in hospital.

"I hope it's the only one,” she said.

"I'd usually have Christmas with all of the family here in Warwick,” she said.

"I've got three daughters and there's a total of eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.”

On Christmas Day Mrs Jurgensen said one of her daughter would collect her for a quick trip to church.

"Hopefully we'll have a bit of lunch as well,” she said.

"When I get out we'll have a gathering with all of the family.

"As far as Christmas goes, I love the church part but the rest is a little overdone these days.

"It should more about family and love.

"I always did a nice Christmas with my family, I'd obviously much rather be with them than spending it in hospital.”