Civic centre still two months away

THE Stanthorpe Civic Centre reopening date has been delayed by two months.

The building has been closed since March 2016 when a fire gutted its kitchen. It's now expected to be opened in March this year, rather than January.

Southern Downs Regional Council manager of community services and major projects Michael Bell said progress was delayed due to construction firms and suppliers closing during the holiday period.

"With the extent of the damage being greater than initially anticipated, this has caused a few headaches, as the program has had to be adjusted to take into consideration the sourcing of specialised stage materials, air-conditioning equipment and the reconfiguration of some elements of the design,” he said.