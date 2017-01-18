37°
Clifton in election carve up

Sonja Koremans
| 18th Jan 2017 10:00 AM
BOUNDARY SHAKE-UP : Clifton may become part of a new electoral seat.
BOUNDARY SHAKE-UP : Clifton may become part of a new electoral seat. Supplied

CLIFTON could become part of a new seat by the next Queensland election in a shake-up of political boundaries.

The town would be removed from the Condamine electorate and combined with a Toowoomba seat as part of a redistribution of electoral borders being considered by the Electoral Commission Queensland (ECQ).

The proposed new seat of Ramsay carves off the south-eastern portion of the current LNP Condamine electorate and includes part of the existing seat of South Toowoomba.

It would stretch from Oakey through the Pittsworth area to the existing southern boundary of Condamine, taking in part of the Clifton district.

The LNP has proposed the Pilton district be moved into Southern Downs.

Condamine member Pat Weir said voter numbers were behind the proposal.

"It comes down to a quota number of voters reaching a limit in the seat and for practical reasons a redistribution is being considered," Mr Weir said.

"It hasn't been my decision and if I had my way the seat wouldn't change in any way. I'm proud of every part of Condamine."

Mr Weir said the ECQ would release the proposed boundaries in February.

Queensland Parliament passed a bill in April last year to increase the number of electoral districts from 89 to 93.

An ECQ spokeswoman said boundary descriptions of the electorates had been forwarded to specialist mappers who will prepare the proposed 'metes and bounds' descriptions.

Outcomes of a state redistribution include an adjustment of voters within seats, extension or reduction of boundary areas to alter the balance of electors, amalgamation of smaller electoral districts into one larger area, and creation of entirely new districts, the spokeswoman said.

Former Clifton deputy mayor Anne Glasheen said the population growth of South Toowoomba and corridor between Clifton and Toowoomba may warrant a new seat.

"Condamine is a large electorate so it may benefit Clifton if a new seat puts the focus on local issues."

Clifton residents said a shake-up may be positive for Clifton.

Clifton youth worker Ashley Dent said the town had been a safe seat for too long.

"If a new smaller electorate turned it into a marginal seat that may get the parties refocusing on the area," Mr Dent said.

The Queensland election will be held before January 2018. 　

clifton condamine

