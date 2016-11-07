Clifton man in prison after facing court on drug charges

A 33-year-old Clifton man has been sentenced to one month in prison after appearing in Warwick Magistrates Court on Friday.

Clifton police were called to a disturbance at a Morgan St address in Clifton at 11am Thursday.

The man, who lived in Clifton after formerly living in Warwick, was charged with possession of cannabis and drug related utensils. He was found with a small amount of cannabis in his possession.

He was refused bail in the lead up to his court appearance.

Warrant at Leyburn

CLIFTON police joined with Allora and Leyburn police to issue a search warrant at a McIntyre St property at Leyburn at 8.40am Friday.

The search warrant resulted in a quantity of cannabis and drug related utensils being located and seized. A 52-year-old man from Leyburn was issued with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court at a future date on drug-related charges.