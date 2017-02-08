Clock lost in time returns to Warwick

A CLOCK that once sat proudly in Glengallan Homestead in Warwick more than 100 years ago will find its way back there thanks to the generosity of its owner and the efforts of others with a passion for the historic property.

Built in 1867 by Scottish farmer John Deuchar, the manor was one of the finest homes in the colony and a social centre for wealthy squatters but stood derelict for more than half its life.

Glengallan Homestead Trust chairwoman Donna Fraser said part of the joy of restoring the homestead from ruin has been the campaign to return fittings and artefacts, including the French clock, which will be presented during the 150year anniversary celebrations in September.

"A significant number of items have been given Glengallan Homestead with a direct association to the families who lived in the home and their descendants,” Mrs Fraser said.

"The clock is another wonderful piece in the puzzle and while we know it's more than a century old, research suggests that it could possibly date back to the 1850s.”

The time piece is owned by Sydney resident Jill Wrathall, the granddaughter of Alec and Keena Gillespie, who owned Glengallan from 1904 to 1927.

The Gillespies were the last family to live in the home.

Mrs Wrathall said the clock was a gift from her mother.

"My mother Marie gave each of us (four children) one thing of value when she died and she gave me this clock,” she said.

"My husband Tom and I have decided we'd love to donate the clock that used to call Glengallan home back to the property.”

Mrs Wrathall said the couple felt a strong bond with Glengallan Homestead.

"There is so much goodwill associated with Glengallan and we feel such a warm connection there.”

The clock is is believed to have been crafted by the Miroy Freres Brothers in Paris who produced clocks, statues and lamps. They were commissioned by Queen Victoria to make items for her palace.

Mrs Fraser said the Trust was thrilled the Wrathalls chose the anniversary to donate the clock.

"During a visit by Jill and her husband in October last year, they noticed, on an interpretive board, the drawing room image of 1892 showing a clock on the mantel that they suspected might be the one given to Jill by her mother who lived there as a young child,” she said.

Mrs Fraser said it was significant the clock appeared in an 1890s (Slade-era) photograph of the drawing room. "The fact that the clock was not taken by WB Slade family when they moved on in 1904 suggests it may have formed part of the chattels retained by Marshall when he foreclosed on Deuchar in 1870, remained as part of the property under the Marshall and Slade partnership and passed on with sale of the property to the Gillespies in 1904.”

Items already returned to Glengallan Homestead include John Deuchar's cashbox and monogrammed silver plate; Slade silver and silk top hats worn by W.B. and the young Oswald Slade; Gwennie Slade's dancing shoes, silver inkwell and servants' bell and Keena Gillespie's cedar chest of drawers.