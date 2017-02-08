31°
News

Clock lost in time returns to Warwick

Sonja Koremans | 8th Feb 2017 7:36 AM
HISTORIC GIFT: The clock is owned by Sydney resident Jill Wrathall.
HISTORIC GIFT: The clock is owned by Sydney resident Jill Wrathall. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CLOCK that once sat proudly in Glengallan Homestead in Warwick more than 100 years ago will find its way back there thanks to the generosity of its owner and the efforts of others with a passion for the historic property.

Built in 1867 by Scottish farmer John Deuchar, the manor was one of the finest homes in the colony and a social centre for wealthy squatters but stood derelict for more than half its life.

Glengallan Homestead Trust chairwoman Donna Fraser said part of the joy of restoring the homestead from ruin has been the campaign to return fittings and artefacts, including the French clock, which will be presented during the 150year anniversary celebrations in September.

"A significant number of items have been given Glengallan Homestead with a direct association to the families who lived in the home and their descendants,” Mrs Fraser said.

"The clock is another wonderful piece in the puzzle and while we know it's more than a century old, research suggests that it could possibly date back to the 1850s.”

The time piece is owned by Sydney resident Jill Wrathall, the granddaughter of Alec and Keena Gillespie, who owned Glengallan from 1904 to 1927.

The Gillespies were the last family to live in the home.

Mrs Wrathall said the clock was a gift from her mother.

"My mother Marie gave each of us (four children) one thing of value when she died and she gave me this clock,” she said.

"My husband Tom and I have decided we'd love to donate the clock that used to call Glengallan home back to the property.”

Mrs Wrathall said the couple felt a strong bond with Glengallan Homestead.

"There is so much goodwill associated with Glengallan and we feel such a warm connection there.”

The clock is is believed to have been crafted by the Miroy Freres Brothers in Paris who produced clocks, statues and lamps. They were commissioned by Queen Victoria to make items for her palace.

Mrs Fraser said the Trust was thrilled the Wrathalls chose the anniversary to donate the clock.

"During a visit by Jill and her husband in October last year, they noticed, on an interpretive board, the drawing room image of 1892 showing a clock on the mantel that they suspected might be the one given to Jill by her mother who lived there as a young child,” she said.

Mrs Fraser said it was significant the clock appeared in an 1890s (Slade-era) photograph of the drawing room. "The fact that the clock was not taken by WB Slade family when they moved on in 1904 suggests it may have formed part of the chattels retained by Marshall when he foreclosed on Deuchar in 1870, remained as part of the property under the Marshall and Slade partnership and passed on with sale of the property to the Gillespies in 1904.”

Items already returned to Glengallan Homestead include John Deuchar's cashbox and monogrammed silver plate; Slade silver and silk top hats worn by W.B. and the young Oswald Slade; Gwennie Slade's dancing shoes, silver inkwell and servants' bell and Keena Gillespie's cedar chest of drawers.

Warwick Daily News

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

UPDATE: Threatening fire controlled near Warwick

UPDATE: Threatening fire controlled near Warwick

UPDATE: Firefighters have controlled a blaze that was threatening a home near Warwick

  • News

  • 8th Feb 2017 10:55 AM

Portraits of puppy love on canvas

FAVOURITE HAUNT: US-based painter Lisa Cooper dropped by to see friends at the Warwick Artists Studio this week.

Never work with children or animals

If Warwick's most feared walls talked

TOUGH: One of the orginal cells from Warwick Army Detention Barracks. It was 2.8m long, 1.8m wide and 2.8m high.

A look back at the history of Warwick's army detention barracks

Love of screen and basketball

MOVIE MADNESS: Video Ezy franchisee Jeff Clark shares his love of film, basketball and Chinese food.

IT'S time to meet the man behind the movies at Video Ezy, Jeff Clark

Local Partners

Councillor crowned prince of plonk

A career in wine making may await Southern Downs councillor Vic Pennisi after he swept the Stanthorpe Show wine awards this weekend.

Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

HISTORIC MACHINERY: Scott Gilmore and son Brian with a rusty, old international scout at the Allora Heritage Festival.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend

Warwick pistol club attracts shooters as far as Emerald

AIM HIGH: Warwick Pistol Club members Ross Dossetto, Bob Campbell and Carol Hannemann prepare for the February Open Shoot which starts Friday.

Australian representatives heading to Warwick shoot

Warwick organisers jump into action for Jumpers and Jazz

ART COMES ALIVE: Yarnbombed golf buggy Petal with the Egg Bomb Project caravan at Jumpers and Jazz in July 2016.

Planning is well underway for the beloved winter festival

Paceman fit as Warwick heads to Toowoomba for final

Andrew Ryan shows his bowling style for Warwick and will be a key bowler in the Davis Shield final on Sunday.

Warwick paceman recovers from injury in time for final

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Reduced to sell - present offers *3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and...

250 Acre Grazing Lifestyle Block

L2 Glenvale Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $399,000

This rare to find 250 Acre grazing block situated close to Leslie Dam and only 15km from the CBD of Warwick. Slightly undulating with some timbered areas and...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Great Place To Start

93 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Well presented 3 bedroom timber home in a location handy to hospital, schools and park. Features include spacious split level lounge room with air conditioning &...

Dream of Owning Your Own Home?

44A Stewart Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 1 1 1 $149,000

This cute affordable one bedroom cottage could be your foot in the door. A minimalists dream, walking distance to the town centre, cottage garden, gas cooking and...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $310,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

Tiny house, big hip-pocket benefits

POCKET-SIZED HOUSE: The property in Warwick has one bedroom and two small decks.

One of Queensland's tiniest homes has some large advantages

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!